Hidden Henley

THE letters on this post stand for Oxfordshire County Council.

There are a few of these left from the days when the roads were quieter and there was more time to read the “fingerpost” type of directions. They probably date back the early 20th century.

Some have an embellishment on the top of a circle with either “Oxfordshire County Council” or “Oxford County Council”.

Many included the road number and, more usefully, the mileage to each particular destination.

Nowadays, unless the traveller is walking or cycling, only the keen-eyed may still be able to spot unusual signage such as “Commit no nuisance” or “No loitering”and a unique one on Henley Bridge addressing “engine drivers”.