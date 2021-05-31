Hidden Henley

I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Monday, 31 May 2021
TUCKED away in crevices of trees or set in old fencing posts on footpaths in Hurley are these fairy doors.
Who made and installed them is a mystery. There is at least one similar on the “Prom” near Mill Meadows in Henley so it’s possible that the creator is the same.
I found two in old trees along the footpath to Temple bridge and another alongside one of the fields of Hurleyford Farm.
Passers-by who saw me taking photographs said there were more hidden in the most unlikely of places. Must be magic....
31 May 2021
More News:
I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Veteran, 96, joins tribute to Royal British Legion
A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held in Wargrave to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say