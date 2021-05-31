Hidden Henley

TUCKED away in crevices of trees or set in old fencing posts on footpaths in Hurley are these fairy doors.

Who made and installed them is a mystery. There is at least one similar on the “Prom” near Mill Meadows in Henley so it’s possible that the creator is the same.

I found two in old trees along the footpath to Temple bridge and another alongside one of the fields of Hurleyford Farm.

Passers-by who saw me taking photographs said there were more hidden in the most unlikely of places. Must be magic....