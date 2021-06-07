Hidden Henley

THIS apparent church tower can be seen on the approach to Greys Court.

Yet there is no church at the National Trust property, only this remarkably well-preserved construction of a great tower, which has the remains of an 11th or 12th century wall at its foot.

The name derives from Lord de Grey who took over the estate when the blood line ran out and passed it on to the Knollys family.

In the meantime, the place became the site of confinement of Robert Carr, the Earl of Somerset, and his wife Frances Howard, who had been found guilty of murdering Sir Thomas Overbury in the Tower of London in 1613. After these came the Stapletons, and then the Brunners who gifted it to the trust.

There’s more than 900 years of rich history, dating from an entry in the Domesday Book in 1086 right up until the present time.