Hidden Henley

I WAS interested to see this graffiti at St Peter and St Paul Church in Medmenham, which is located at the junction of the Henley-Marlow road with Ferry Lane and currently closed.

The original church is thought to date back as far as the year 640 before a stone replacement was built during the time of Hugh de Bolebec, Lord of Whitchurch, in the 12th century.

Some walls were built with chalk blocks with flint rubble infilling.

The thing that caught my eye was the markings on the pillars of a door that seems to have fallen out of use. The dates go right back to 1725 and August 5, 1757, with various initials such as WG, TO and AD.

Perhaps fidgety choir boys were responsible.