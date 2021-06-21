Hidden Henley

THIS old stone has only recently become visible.

It is set in a wall made from hand-cut bricks in Thames Side, Henley, just before the junction with Friday Street. It may have been overgrown with climbing plants previously.

Either way, it is seriously weather worn yet, apart from one word, the inscription can just about be made out: “In the ---- of 1809 The Thames rose to the bottom of this stone.”

The stone shares some similarities with the one on the wall of the nerby Angel on the Bridge pub that I have featured in the past. That is equally high up and positioned above a metal flood plate marking the river level in November 1894.

Just below this a person with the initials E W has been carved into a brick with the year 1748.