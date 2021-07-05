Hidden Henley

PUB company Brakspear closed its brewery in New Street, Henley, in 2002 and the premises was taken over by Hotel du Vin.

But clues to the building’s former use are still there. The arch featuring the words “Henley Brewery” is still there, as is some fine stained glass above the hotel entrance with the word “OFFICE” where the brewery reception used to be.

In the yard, just beyond the arch, bunches of holly and mistletoe were hung from the building every Christmas and left throughout the following year for good luck.

The brewery was also a location for an Inspector Morse episode whose creator Colin Dexter lived in the vicinity.

Brakspear was founded in 1779, making its own malt in the malthouses off this same street until 1971, using water from its own well and brewing recipes that had changed little since the early days.