Hidden Henley

BEFORE traffic lights were introduced, drivers were left to sort themselves out both at the crossroads in Wargrave and on nearby Conway’s Bridge on the road to Henley.

So, coming down School Lane, drivers would check the reflection in mirrors on the buildings opposite since the oncoming vehicles on High Street were almost always in a blind spot.

The mirrors that were on the corner with Church Street were secured with what can be seen in my picture.

It seems to be the only evidence but yours truly also remembers having to do it himself.