Monday, 12 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

BEFORE traffic lights were introduced, drivers were left to sort themselves out both at the crossroads in Wargrave and on nearby Conway’s Bridge on the road to Henley.

So, coming down School Lane, drivers would check the reflection in mirrors on the buildings opposite since the oncoming vehicles on High Street were almost always in a blind spot.

The mirrors that were on the corner with Church Street were secured with what can be seen in my picture.

It seems to be the only evidence but yours truly also remembers having to do it himself.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33