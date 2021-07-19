Hidden Henley

THIS narrow door can be found between the former Red Lion and Little White Hart hotels in Riverside, Henley.

One explanation for the door, which is too narrow for normal use, is that it was once an access for an area used to store fishing tackle when the adjoining occupants had a problem in their relationship.

The man was an angling fanatic yet his wife hated what she considered to be smelly fishing gear and so banished it indoors.

Could that be true or does it smell fishy?