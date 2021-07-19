Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS narrow door can be found between the former Red Lion and Little White Hart hotels in Riverside, Henley.

One explanation for the door, which is too narrow for normal use, is that it was once an access for an area used to store fishing tackle when the adjoining occupants had a problem in their relationship.

The man was an angling fanatic yet his wife hated what she considered to be smelly fishing gear and so banished it indoors.

Could that be true or does it smell fishy?

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33