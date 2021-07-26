Hidden Henley

THIS old wooden bridge in Hurley is one of two — one on each side of the lock. They take the walker on to the lock island with its 1,773lb lock and still retains its popular tea shop, along the Thames Path and then back on to the Berkshire side by the other almost identical footbridge.

The bridges may date to 1834 but this is not certain. It seems that the famous Victorian photographer Henry Taunt recorded the lower one with his camera and called it the Silly Bridge, yet why this is I’m unable to find out.

Certainly, nowadays they can be a challenge to the skippers of river craft with a reasonable air draft, in common with many Thames bridges which are too low to comfortably accommodate modern boats.