Hidden Henley

THIS is a set of new gates at a very old building. The Catherine Wheel in Henley has shut off its enlarged outside area for customers and incorporated the motifs “Est” and “1500s” on the two gates.

The old inn must have been a curious sight in those days since Hart Street would have been divided in the middle by what described as a “stack of buildings” near the guildhall and with Fisher Row on the north side and Butcher Row on the south.

These were demolished in 1765 in preparation for Henley Bridge.

According to the pub’s website. it was previously known as “Le Katharine Whele” and it in 1564 paid a rent of 100 old pence towards the upkeep of the old bridge.