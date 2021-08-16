Hidden Henley

ON the road to Marlow from Henley between Mill End and Medmenham is a small group of cottages known as Westfield.

The decorations over the front doors of the properties is outstanding with scenes depicting the activities in the farming of the Hambleden Valley, including herding animals, fruit picking, ploughing, seed sowing, coppicing and milking.

These are the work of Conrad Dressler, of Medmenham Pottery, which worked along similar lines to the arts and crafts movement promoted by William Morris, and whose work was backed by Robert Hudson, owner of the Sunlight soap brand who lived at Danesfield House and had Dressler’s artworks fitted there too.