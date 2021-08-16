Monday, 16 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

ON the road to Marlow from Henley between Mill End and Medmenham is a small group of cottages known as Westfield.

The decorations over the front doors of the properties is outstanding with scenes depicting the activities in the farming of the Hambleden Valley, including herding animals, fruit picking, ploughing, seed sowing, coppicing and milking.

These are the work of Conrad Dressler, of Medmenham Pottery, which worked along similar lines to the arts and crafts movement promoted by William Morris, and whose work was backed by Robert Hudson, owner of the Sunlight soap brand who lived at Danesfield House and had Dressler’s artworks fitted there too.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33