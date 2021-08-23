Hidden Henley

THE style is certainly Banksy but this piece of street art just off the Playhatch roundabout is surely the work of an impersonator.

The image is of a hooded figure in the process of applying a pattern to the wall of this utility building with text reading: “Art is not what you see but what you make others see.”

Some people think it could be the work of Bristolian Robin Gunningham, whose distinctive, stencil-like work started appearing in the Nineties.