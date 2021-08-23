Monday, 23 August 2021

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE style is certainly Banksy but this piece of street art just off the Playhatch roundabout is surely the work of an impersonator.

The image is of a hooded figure in the process of applying a pattern to the wall of this utility building with text reading: “Art is not what you see but what you make others see.”

Some people think it could be the work of Bristolian Robin Gunningham, whose distinctive, stencil-like work started appearing in the Nineties.

