Hidden Henley

THIS curious open water tank at Bix dates back to the late 19th century and was lost to view for 60 years as it became overgrown.

It was spotted in 1998 by residents Diana Seidl and Tom Bedwell who set about restoratng it.

A stone states that this work was completed in time for the Queen’s golden jubilee in 2002 and a special ceremony was attended by then Henley MP Boris

Johnson.

Bix is 130m above sea level and without any natural water sources. The tank fills from rainwater off the road alongside it and was probably used to refill steam engines to supplement domestic water in the homes close by and to water horses pulling loads up the hill towards Nettlebed.