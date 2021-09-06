Hidden Henley

AT Greys Court there is a rare donkey wheel.

The last family to live there before the historic property was given to the National Trust were Sir Felix and Lady Brunner.

Before that it was home to Evelyn Fleming, the mother of the James Bond author Ian Fleming.

The well there dates to the 12th century and is 180ft deep. The original donkey wheel was like an enormous hamster wheel, a vertical construction which has recently become unavailable for visitors to view but is still housed in an outbuilding.

However, the donkey wheel in my picture, which is accessible to visitors, seems to have been sourced from Shabden Park in the Seventies and re-erected here.

This originally had a slate water tank above the wheel which was very heavy even without water in it.