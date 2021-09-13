Hidden Henley

TWO new signs with the same name have recently appeared off Deanfield Avenue, Henley, near the junction with Greys Road.

Old Greys Lane is a new name to many locals who have always referred to this narrow and curious track as Water Lane since it has an old pumping station (now upgraded) about halfway along with the inscription “Henley-on-Thames Water Company Limited 1881”.

The track runs alongside the green hoardings which border where the youth club used to be and then into the lower part of a small piece of woodland.

It’s from this lane, which is also marked as a public footpath, that the so-called Murder Steps lead you up to Makins recreation ground.

Does anyone know why it has now been named “Old Greys Lane”?