Hidden Henley

THE Queen will be attending the COP26 Climate Change conference in Glasgow in November along with 120 other heads of state as well as the Pope and the environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg.

There are many reminders of Her Majesty in this area but here’s one that you may not have noticed.

It dates back to her river trip in October 1974 to Magna Carta Island at Wraysbury and marks the location of a tree that she planted on Hurley lock island.

This is an immensely busy and popular spot yet most people are so preoccupied with the river and its activities that they walk right past it without noticing.