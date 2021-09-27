Hidden Henley

WE are fortunate in this area to have a network of public footpaths leading through the outstanding Chilterns countryside.

Some of these take you through the fine Badgemore Park golf course in Henley at several points, including into Lambridge Wood through a swing gate which was recently installed by Chiltern Society volunteers.

In addition to maintaining the course to a high standard, the owners clearly take the safety of the public crossing their land seriously.

Two sets of signs tell the walker to check on the right before crossing and the other two to check in the opposite direction.

For those who do not engage in the sport of golf, the shout of “fore” is a warning to anyone in the flight path of a stray ball.