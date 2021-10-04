Hidden Henley

WITH petrol forecourts being high on the news agenda this week, here is a reminder of what it was like to fill up years ago.

At Bridge Garage, which was opposite St Mary’s Church in Hart Street, Henley, the petrol pump hose was dragged over the pavement in order to fill vehicles.

Any evidence of this has long gone but in Wargrave an old petrol pump still stands in High Street as evidence of the old days, although it’s no longer in use.

The main body of the pump, the dispensing hose and clock-type meter are all in good condition considering their age.

But the illuminated globe on top with the word “Cleveland” — the manufacturer of a fiery mix of petrol and alcohol named Discol — has gone.

By 1973 the brand name was consigned to history when the company was bought by Esso. This type of pump could be found all over the country back then and this particular one had started its life in the Avery Hardoll factory at Surbiton in Surrey. where 700 people worked.

This was also consigned to history in 1979 when it was bought by the General Electric Company.