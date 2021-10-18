Hidden Henley

Monday, 18 October 2021

HERE’S a fabulous piece of ornamentation just above No 3 Greys Road, Henley, next to the sports shop.

With its stained glass windows, town emblem and generous design, it echoes the style of Norman Avenue and Friar Park. It was constructed by the same builder, Charles Clements.

In the years leading up to 1896 — the date on the plaque — many properties here were compulsorily purchased and demolished to make way for widening and redeveloping the Reading Road/Greys Road crossroads area with tall, new buildings on three of the four corners.

I cannot be sure what the inscription “Sicillvm carboiani” means while “Lenthall” is perhaps a reference to William Lenthall, the 17th century House of Commons speaker who lived in Hart Street. Does any reader have more information please?

