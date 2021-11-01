Hidden Henley

FOR almost a century the Henley and District Housing Trust has been offering affordable housing to people in necessitous circumstances.

At the last count there were 73 properties in the charity’s portfolio, including some historic buildings such as Barnaby Cottages in New Street, which date back to 1582.

In Greys Green there is a fine row of School Cottages. These were previously owned by Trinity College, Oxford, and gifted to the trust. The plaque on these buildings has become overgrown and no longer visible.

Another location is Pear Tree Cottages on the edge of Rotherfield Greys and named after a nearby field.

Time and weather are taking their toll on the plaque on the characterful properties with their dormer windows and timber frames.

The wording can be made out as “Pear Tree Cottages built about 1500. Restored in 1947 by the Henley Housing Trust and again in 1985”.