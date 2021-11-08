Hidden Henley

THIS table in the Royal House Dental Centre in Station Road, Henley, gives a hint to the building’s history.

On this spot in 1864 stood the original building known as Baltic House, a grandiose private dwelling owned by one-time mayor Robert Outhwaite, whose family dealt in property and furniture.

After his death, the building changed hands several times until it was bought by Archibald Brakspear who demolished and extensively rebuilt what was then known as the Royal Hotel with the former garden wing becoming separate and used by Ursuline nuns as their convent.

More changes happened in 1925 when Brakspear & Co bought it and sold the hotel accommodation as flats, while the rest became a pub.

The pub business closed in 1993 and the remaining rooms continue to be used by small businesses.