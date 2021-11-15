Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

MANY thanks to former Henley mayor Martin Akehurst who got in touch about what he calls the second Henley Bridge.

He says: “Drivers coming down Remenham Hill pass over this before crossing the 1780 stone bridge. It’s hidden in the far corner of the Leander Club car park and crosses a small backwater.

“It’s not always visible unless grass and other greenery has been cut back at certain times of year but it is visible at the moment.”

The car park is for Leander members so only they will will be able to see this view for themselves but the bridge is also visible from the public footpath at Lion Meadow, albeit this is further away.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33