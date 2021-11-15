Hidden Henley

MANY thanks to former Henley mayor Martin Akehurst who got in touch about what he calls the second Henley Bridge.

He says: “Drivers coming down Remenham Hill pass over this before crossing the 1780 stone bridge. It’s hidden in the far corner of the Leander Club car park and crosses a small backwater.

“It’s not always visible unless grass and other greenery has been cut back at certain times of year but it is visible at the moment.”

The car park is for Leander members so only they will will be able to see this view for themselves but the bridge is also visible from the public footpath at Lion Meadow, albeit this is further away.