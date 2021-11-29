Hidden Henley

TAKE a glance at the plaque on the entrance to this fine building in Hambleden.

The substantial gabled Jacobean manor house contrasts with the scale of the compact brick and flint cottages alongside it.

The Earl of Cardigan, after whom the woolly garment is said to have been named, was born here in 1797.

James Brudenell was also the leader of the ill-fated Charge of the Light Brigade during the Crimean War and the muniment chest that he took to war is now kept in Hambleden church opposite the house.