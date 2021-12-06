Hidden Henley

THE woods between Crazies Hill and Warren Row are home to several curiosities.

On the Warren Row side you pass an unusual green tin tabernacle church.

Alongside the footpaths are the remains of foundations and water tanks from what may have been Second World War

buildings.

Towards Crazies Hill is Rebecca’s Well. Built by a religious family, it is decorated with biblical quotations and illustrations and was originally an important source of household water before mains services were installed.

At another point in the woods, where stormwater streams and ditches meet, there is a more modern brick and concrete bridge over what is occasionally a turbulent waterway but more often a dried-up culvert where children like to play.

This bridge has a story to tell with its strange plaque that reads: “Mike’s Bridge. Like Humpty Dumpty, he sat on a wall, fell asleep and had a great fall! Summer 1995”.

I’m hoping some reader will share this story…