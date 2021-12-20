Hidden Henley

MUCH work has taken place at what was formerly the Red Lion Hotel, now The Relais Henley.

But the red lion statue at the main entrance is still there and so is the false window on the side facing the river, as you can see in my picture.

This blanked-off, painted-on window effect may date back to when the window tax was around but I’m unable to confirm that.

The hotel is certainly steeped in history, having been built in the 1530s to accommodate workers who were building the tower of St Mary’s Church next door.

It was proud to welcome Charles I on more than one occasion and the royal coat of arms is still preserved over the fireplace in room 108.