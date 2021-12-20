Monday, 20 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

MUCH work has taken place at what was formerly the Red Lion Hotel, now The Relais Henley.

But the red lion statue at the main entrance is still there and so is the false window on the side facing the river, as you can see in my picture.

This blanked-off, painted-on window effect may date back to when the window tax was around but I’m unable to confirm that.

The hotel is certainly steeped in history, having been built in the 1530s to accommodate workers who were building the tower of St Mary’s Church next door.

It was proud to welcome Charles I on more than one occasion and the royal coat of arms is still preserved over the fireplace in room 108.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33