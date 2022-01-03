Monday, 03 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THERE is a delightful public footpath from Northfield End in Henley along the back of some garden outbuildings and out on to the Marlow Road.

On emerging, you can see toll houses on both sides of the road, along with substantial stone gate pillars where the gates were once hung.

There was a turnpike further along the road opposite the Greenlands estate of the Henley Business School.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33