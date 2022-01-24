Monday, 24 January 2022

Hidden Henley

PART of the wall around the former Fred Cook’s nursery, almost opposite the Little Angel in Henley, used the old method of deterring intruders with broken bottles set in the top.

There’s another wall with this same feature on the sharp bend at the foot of Greys Hill.

This curved top has an array of different broken glass and can be found on the footpath on the opposite side to The Henley College grounds on Pack and Prime Lane.

There are the remains of concrete reinforcements against the bank underneath so this may have once bordered land belonging to Friar Park.

