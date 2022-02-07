Monday, 07 February 2022

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE Park Place estate in Henley can be seen from several places at a distance.

The main building was constructed in the early 18th century and has been owned by several notables, including Frederick Prince of Wales, General Conway and Lord Malmesbury and now belongs to a Russian multi-millionaire.

At this time of year, when the trees are bare, you can spot this curious octagonal flint and stone folly next to White Hill in Remenham.

It may be Tower Lodge, yet such places are usually alongside an entrance to a grand building and the current entrances are some distance away.

