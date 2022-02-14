Hidden Henley

THIS large Saxon stone coffin is in Hambleden Church.

It is difficult to find and photograph since it is tucked away in an recess under a stained-glass window.

But it is definitely worth seeking out and pondering over all the years that have passed since it was cut.

Many readers will already know about some of the other curiosities inside — Cardinal Wolsey’s intricately carved wooden panel, now incorporated into an altar, and the impressive D’Oyley monument with figures of the couple, their five daughters and five sons together with skulls representing the children that died before their parents.

There is also the munitions chest of Lord Cardigan.