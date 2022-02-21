Hidden Henley

THE spiked railings along Marlow Road, Henley, opposite the rugby club, are topped with timber, presumably to make them safer.

During the Second World War there was a huge morale-boosting effort to remove metal railings like these and melt them down to become munitions.

A few lower walls still show where railings were cut off at the base as the stubs of metal remain.

The irony is that the iron was in fact unsuitable for reuse and there were reports that it ended up being dumped in the sea off Sheerness in Kent.