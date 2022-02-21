Monday, 21 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE spiked railings along Marlow Road, Henley, opposite the rugby club, are topped with timber, presumably to make them safer.

During the Second World War there was a huge morale-boosting effort to remove metal railings like these and melt them down to become munitions.

A few lower walls still show where railings were cut off at the base as the stubs of metal remain.

The irony is that the iron was in fact unsuitable for reuse and there were reports that it ended up being dumped in the sea off Sheerness in Kent.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33