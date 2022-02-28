Hidden Henley

Monday, 28 February 2022

THE Queen was born on April 21, 1926 as Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor.

She married Philip Mountbatten in 1947 and was crowned in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, aged 27, after the death of her father George VI the year before.

There are plaques in our area marking her golden wedding anniversary in 1997 and her diamond jubilee in 2012. On September 9, 2015, she became the longest reigning monarch, surpassing Queen Victoria, and this year celebrates her platinum jubilee.

Many readers will remember the street parties of 1977 to mark her silver jubilee.

On the wall outside St Nicholas Church in Rotherfield Greys is a plaque with an inscription which is still just legible and reads: “This lych-gate was restored in honour of the Silver Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II & rededicated on Sunday June 5, 1977.”

