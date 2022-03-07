Monday, 07 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE tomb of Duchess Alice in Ewelme church is an extraordinary sight.

The church guide book says the tomb was probably made in a London workshop in the 1470s and is widely recognised as a significant funerary monument of medieval England and rare at the time for a woman.

Alice died, aged 71, in 1475 but the rich, detailed carvings of this sizeable monument are still in good condition.

The fine figure of the serene, sleeping duchess is on the top tier but under the tomb chest and only visible at floor level, through the gaps in an arcade, is a representation of her emaciated corpse which can easily shock the unprepared visitor.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33