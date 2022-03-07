Hidden Henley

THE tomb of Duchess Alice in Ewelme church is an extraordinary sight.

The church guide book says the tomb was probably made in a London workshop in the 1470s and is widely recognised as a significant funerary monument of medieval England and rare at the time for a woman.

Alice died, aged 71, in 1475 but the rich, detailed carvings of this sizeable monument are still in good condition.

The fine figure of the serene, sleeping duchess is on the top tier but under the tomb chest and only visible at floor level, through the gaps in an arcade, is a representation of her emaciated corpse which can easily shock the unprepared visitor.