Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THERE is an appendage on the side of Speakers House in Hart Street, Henley, which featured here in 2014.

On closer examination, it is not a buttress for reinforcing and supporting the building.

The picture above shows a similar one in Bell Street.

Some say that the purpose of these was to minimise urinating in the street many years ago. With all the inns in the area, this was a problem and the sloping wall discouraged such activity and filled a corner where a late- night drinker might relief himself.

Curved and spiked railings at the four corners of the approaches to Henley bridge may have had a similar objective.

Others speculate that these were intended to lessen the chance of animals tucking themselves into a corner when there was a cattle drive through the town.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33