Hidden Henley

THERE is an appendage on the side of Speakers House in Hart Street, Henley, which featured here in 2014.

On closer examination, it is not a buttress for reinforcing and supporting the building.

The picture above shows a similar one in Bell Street.

Some say that the purpose of these was to minimise urinating in the street many years ago. With all the inns in the area, this was a problem and the sloping wall discouraged such activity and filled a corner where a late- night drinker might relief himself.

Curved and spiked railings at the four corners of the approaches to Henley bridge may have had a similar objective.

Others speculate that these were intended to lessen the chance of animals tucking themselves into a corner when there was a cattle drive through the town.