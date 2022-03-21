Hidden Henley

HIDDEN behind safety barriers is the sight of our town gradually appearing in miniature.

Look through the wire fencing and you will see the novelty of some well-known buildings of Henley, such as the town hall and St Mary’s Church, taking shape.

They certainly seem to be close depictions of the real things.

This is going to be the new adventure golf course that will replace the old putting green in Mill Meadows and is scheduled to be ready next month.

Among all the terrible international news, here is something local that’s good news and I sure will prove popular with the public.