Hidden Henley

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley has a John Piper gallery that has been widely acclaimed.

The former Bohun Gallery in the town used to regularly exhibit work by this versatile artist.

With his wife Myfanwy, Piper lived and worked at Fawley Bottom, yet his work is all over the world.

He collaborated with other respected figures of his time, including John Betjeman, and was a trustee of the Tate Gallery.

He produced distinctive, often moody, colourful landscapes, stage sets and stained glass.

There is a fine example of his stained glass design in Fawley church where Piper and his wife are buried in the churchyard annexe.

Intrestingly, Piper turned down the opportunity to become a partner in his family's firm of solicitors and was disinherited when he chose to pursue art instead.