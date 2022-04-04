Monday, 04 April 2022

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

AFTER making his fortune in tea, Lord Devonport started building Wittington House in Medmenham in 1897.

As he wanted gardens to match the quality of the property, he employed hundreds of men as stonepickers to collect the prolific flints in this area to improve the soil.

He also desired privacy and some reports say that he was used to getting his own way.

The result was a 150m tunnel under the lawns for a public footpath, enabling walkers to use the right of way without being seen by those at the house.

The house was passed to the Salvation Army in 1948 and then in 1997 became the headquarters of software company SAS Institute, which remains there today.

The tunnel, which leads down to the edge of the River Thames just above Hurley weir and lock, is still in use.

