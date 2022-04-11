Hidden Henley

THIS 10ft high brick and flint wall in Gravel Hill, Henley, used to enclose Paradise House in the 18th century when there were plenty of casual agricultural labourers in the area.

Some of them would have been laid off in the winter. causing restlessness and lawlessness, which might explain this substantial boundary to deter uninvited visitors.

It was at Paradise House that Mary Blandy dined with Captain Cranstoun in 1746, eventually leading to her death sentence for murder.

The house was demolished sometime in the Fifties and the housing development of Milton Close was built during the late Sixties with the first residents moving in around 1970 when a three-bedroom house cost about £5,000.

The wall, which is Grade-II listed, includes a gothic arch doorway and an entrance way with two gate piers at the upper end, complete with stone caps and ball finials.

In the curves alongside these there are the stubs of iron decorations where most of the wrought iron was removed during the Second World War.