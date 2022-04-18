Hidden Henley

MANY readers will know the film A Man for All Seasons, directed by Fred Zinnemann.

The title expresses the character of Sir Thomas More, who is supposed to be ready to cope with any contingency and whose behaviour is always appropriate to the occasion.

This was no easy matter in the time of Henry VIII, when the film is set, and he is caught between the king demanding a divorce and his own conscience.

A replica of the royal barge was specially constructed for this film and is supposed to be the one illustrated on the pub sign of the Row Barge in West Street, Henley.

It is said to depict when Princess Anne was rowed along the royal regatta course in the replica boat in 1977, although who is shown in the boat’s elaborate aft shelter in the painting is not known.