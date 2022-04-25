Hidden Henley

WHAT was the purpose of these old rail tracks which are hidden between the path that runs alongside The Henley College rugby fields and its junction with Pack and Prime Lane here in our town?

To find them take the public footpath at the end of Tilebarn Close and follow the occasional signs to the Sue Ryder Henley Woodland. This has the college playing fields on one side and grazing fields on the other.

At the end is a wooded area which offers the choice of paths to emerge into Gravel Hill on one side and eventually out to Rotherfield Greys on the other side.

The observant walker may well spot these rails at this point which are around half a metre apart and run towards the remains of old cricket nets, now grown over.

Strangely, in the opposite direction some further lengths of rails are overgrown with moderate- sized trees before disappearing out of sight where the soil has completely covered them. So it may be a considerable time since they were last in use.

As the seasons progresses they will be grown over with foliage and even more difficult to see. There must be a reader with a clear memory who can let me know what they are all about.