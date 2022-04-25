Monday, 25 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

WHAT was the purpose of these old rail tracks which are hidden between the path that runs alongside The Henley College rugby fields and its junction with Pack and Prime Lane here in our town?

To find them take the public footpath at the end of Tilebarn Close and follow the occasional signs to the Sue Ryder Henley Woodland. This has the college playing fields on one side and grazing fields on the other.

At the end is a wooded area which offers the choice of paths to emerge into Gravel Hill on one side and eventually out to Rotherfield Greys on the other side.

The observant walker may well spot these rails at this point which are around half a metre apart and run towards the remains of old cricket nets, now grown over.

Strangely, in the opposite direction some further lengths of rails are overgrown with moderate- sized trees before disappearing out of sight where the soil has completely covered them. So it may be a considerable time since they were last in use.

As the seasons progresses they will be grown over with foliage and even more difficult to see. There must be a reader with a clear memory who can let me know what they are all about.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33