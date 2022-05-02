Hidden Henley

READING Karen Bell’s book about walks in the Henley area, I noticed an explanation for a colloquial local name.

Along with such curiosities as Pack and Prime Lane, the “top shops” and “murder steps”, local walkers often refer to the footpaths between the town and Rotherfield Greys as “Happy Valley”.

Until now I had no idea how this came to be. Karen says that in times gone by Rotherfield Greys residents used to walk to Henley on market day. Having consumed a few drinks during their visit, they would wander back home suitably inebriated, singing on the way.

My picture shows where the public footpath runs alongside a deeply rutted track across a meadow.

There’s another happy valley around Conway’s Bridge in Wargrave Road and the Park Place estate.