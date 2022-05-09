Hidden Henley

THE author Jerome

K Jerome wrote about Henley and other places on the River Thames, conveying his delight with the area and even spending his honeymoon on a river boat in 1888.

He had many jobs and also wrote essays, books and plays, including two versions of Idle Thoughts of an Idle Fellow.

However, nothing matched the success of Three Men In A Boat, which was published in 1889.

This part-comic story has never been out of print and has been adapted for film, television and stage.

Impressively, the number of registrations for boats on the Thames increased by 50 per cent during the year following the book’s publication.

Jerome spent his later years at Ewelme and died in June 1927, aged 68. His headstone can be found in the churchyard of St Mary’s with the inscription “For we are all labourers together with God”.