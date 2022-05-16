Hidden Henley

IN the gardens of Greys Court, the National Trust property near Henley, is this fine armillary sphere sundial, located in the centre of a maze.

One of the inscriptions reads: “Life. Love. Light. In Life is marvellous homeliness. In Love is gentle courtesy. In Light is endless kindness.”

This is attributed to Mother Julian of Norwich.

Sundial-making must be a rare industry but a few years ago there were two such businesses in Bix. Sadly, both relocated.