Monday, 30 May 2022

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS 10ft tall wire sculpture can be found on the Reading Road roundabout in Henley, close to the Tesco store and sponsored by the Henley Standard.

For years, the feature here was a rowing boat used as a planter which certainly caught the eye but for this female figure has proved to be even more eye-catching.

It was created by artist Rachel Ducker out of galvanised steel and enamelled aluminium and cost £7,000.

It was set in five beds of interlocking Olympic-style rings of plantings by landscape designer Paul Terroni, with the work being done by volunteers from Henley in Bloom’s Gardening Buddies.

The objective was to show the town as a “gateway to a healthy lifestyle” and provide a vibrant welcome.

