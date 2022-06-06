Hidden Henley

UNTIL recently there were still a few of the old Thames Valley Traction Company signs in our area.

The signs were mounted at bus stops with “Thames Valley buses stop by request. Queue this side” printed on them.

They survived long after the characterful red buses with advertisements for “Hickies Pianos” or “Corona drinks” on the sides were replaced with the modern fleet with which we have become accustomed.

The old cast metal sign in my picture is located at Nuffield.