Monday, 06 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

UNTIL recently there were still a few of the old Thames Valley Traction Company signs in our area.

The signs were mounted at bus stops with “Thames Valley buses stop by request. Queue this side” printed on them.

They survived long after the characterful red buses with advertisements for “Hickies Pianos” or “Corona drinks” on the sides were replaced with the modern fleet with which we have become accustomed.

The old cast metal sign in my picture is located at Nuffield.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33