Hidden Henley

IN 1940, during the Second World War, the War Office gave instructions to construct small defensive buildings at strategic points all over the country.

These preparations for a possible invasion led to the appearance of substantial concrete structures known as pill-boxes due to their shape.

There were 28,000 of them according to estimates and perhaps a quarter still survive, sometimes overgrown and barely visible. They are sometimes more visible in the winter without the cover of leaves and can be found in what seem to be the most unlikely of places as well as all along the River Thames.

Is this rather different-shaped pillbox at Ewelme beside the road near Benson aerodrome one such installation? I’m unable to find out its history and wonder if any reader can throw light on this puzzle.

