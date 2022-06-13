Monday, 13 June 2022

Warm weather

MAY was warmer than usual, writes Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake. Temperatures ranged from 2.3C to 24.6C and it was the first frost-free May since 2008, although some areas may have experienced the odd ground frost. After a rather dry start to spring, there were a few heavy showers in the middle and at the end of last month, giving a total of 51.2mm of rain, only slightly above the average.

