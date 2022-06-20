Monday, 20 June 2022

Hidden Henley

CLOSE to where preparations for Henley Royal Regatta have been taking place is the churchyard in Remenham.

According to guide books, this is the final resting place of former Hambleden lock-keeper Caleb Gould but I have never been able to find his grave.

In the 19th century he was evidently a well-known local character who lived into his nineties and baked his own bread to sell to the Thames bargemen.

Could the headstone in my picture be his? The text has been eroded yet there seems to be no other grave in the vicinity

