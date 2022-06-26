Hidden Henley

A PUZZLE for you this week and one that several readers must surely know the answer to.

Keen walkers who take the public footpaths from Highlands Farm (or Highlands Park as it is now known) towards Rotherfield Peppard may well pass through the lovely Chilterns Flowercroft Wood.

Signs at each footpath entrance give a bold encouragement of “Welcome” and go on to state that “by agreement with the owner, you are welcome to walk in these woodlands... which are being managed by the Forestry Authority”.

The air is clean, traffic cannot be heard and at the moment there is fresh green growth and the sound of birdsong.

Among all this, at the side of the footpath, is a curious sight. An old tree has been embellished with decorated stones, some of which have inscriptions such as “Enjoy the moment” and “Happier days are coming”.

What’s the story here? Could it be a forest school or a Green Gym project? I hope that someone will let me know.