Hidden Henley

LOOKING towards the hub of all this week’s royal regatta activity is the slowly eroding keystone of Thamesis on Henley Bridge.

Dating back to 1786, the mythical personification of the river is accompanied by his female counterpart Isis on the upstream side.

There are castings in the River & Rowing Museum showing how these carvings may have originally looked as anyone viewing them from a boat will notice the wear and tear caused by many years of our weather.

A Miss Freeman of Fawley Court was the model for Isis but I don’t know if Thamesis was based on a real person. The sculptor was Anne Damer (1749-1828), of Park Place.