Monday, 25 July 2022

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

DAY’S Cottage in Ewelme High Street is an interesting-looking building close to the road. Perhaps it was once an inn.

It has a classic frontage with a blocked-off window above the front door which may be decorative or may date back to the Georgian window tax days.

An unusual sign is mounted high on the wall above the remains of a lantern (top right of the photograph).

It says: “TAKE NOTICE. All persons found throwing any kind of refuse or allowing anything injurious to health to run from their premises into the Ewelme brook will be prosecuted. By order of the parish council, H J Herman, clerk.”

